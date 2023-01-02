Who is LSU's starting QB tonight vs. Purdue? Citrus Bowl update on the Tigers' QB situation

The LSU Tigers will face the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl on Monday night. However, there has been a lot of talk about who will start at quarterback for the Tigers in this decisive matchup.

Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that LSU will start with talisman Jayden Daniels at quarterback on Monday. The 22-year-old is listed as active on the team's roster and will be eager to get the Tigers over the line.

Daniels has managed to rack up a total of 2,774 passing yards and 16 touchdowns, with three interceptions this season. He has also added 818 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

In the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs last month, Daniels threw for 208 yards and one touchdown. However, he was unable to lead the Tigers to victory.

Daniels took a few hits in that game and there were a few doubts over whether he would be able to play in the Citrus Bowl. Fortunately for him and LSU, his injuries weren't serious and the quarterback has been able to train with the team regularly for the past week.

Daniels has also confirmed that he will be returning to LSU next season as well, which is great news for the college.

Can the LSU Tigers end their season with a win in the Citrus Bowl?

Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels

With Jayden Daniels leading the offense for the Tigers, they are certainly the favorites to win the Citrus Bowl. Moreover, the Boilermakers will be without starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell for Monday’s showdown.

Brian Kelly's side finished second in the SEC West with a 9-3 record. They then lost to the Bulldogs in the Championship game. However, the Tigers can still finish the season on a high with 10 wins if they beat Purdue in Orlando.

The Tigers are favored by 14.5 points in the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. They are expected to win this matchup, but will have to play hard to ensure they finish the campaign on a high.

