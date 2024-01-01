Who are the Michigan-Alabama announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Rose Bowl game's coverage team

The Rose Bowl game between Michigan and Alabama has made waves since it was announced. The contest in the “Granddaddy of Them All” is set to go underway in Pasadena, California.

The Wolverines and the Crimson Tide are the two winningest programs in history. They will be out to show their superiority in the oldest bowl game in college football as they seek a place in the national championship game.

Who are the Rose Bowl announcers today?

The Rose Bowl matchup between Michigan and Alabama will be broadcast live on ESPN and will be called by the regular Saturday Night Football crew, featuring Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit. Fowler is set to assume the role of delivering play-by-play commentary for the exciting game while Herbstreit will contribute as an analyst.

The Rose Bowl will have two sideline reporters instead of the usual one that covers most games. Katie George and Laura Rutledge will take on the role, providing comprehensive coverage of the game live from Pasadena, California.

What time is the Michigan vs. Alabama game today?

The College Football Playoff game between Michigan and Alabama is set to commence at 5 p.m. Eastern Time at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. It will be the first semifinal game of this season's playoffs and will provide the first candidate for the championship game.

This year's edition of Rose Bowl is presented by Prudential and will be live on television on ESPN. Fans can also stream the semifinal game on ESPN+ as well as other streaming services that provide ESPN in their line of channels, including Fubo TV, DirecTV and Sling TV.

What to expect in the Michigan vs Alabama game today

The game between Michigan and Alabama promises a lot of excitement and it's no surprise how highly anticipated it is within the college football landscape.

This is a game between the champion of the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference, the two biggest leagues in college football. The Wolverines ended the regular season with an unbeaten record while the Crimson Tide only lost a non-conference tie to Texas in Week 2.

The game will no doubt be keenly contested and will obviously present a worthy winner in the end. It is to be seen if the Wolverines will proceed to the title game this year after ending their campaign at the semifinal in the last two seasons.