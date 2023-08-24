Who are Mike and Maurkice Pouncey? What did the Pouncey twins get in trouble for?

The Pouncey twins might be among the most disreputable characters in the football world in recent years. Both offensive linemen attended the University of Florida in the Urban Meyer era. Both went on to play at the pro level, Maurkice with the Steelers and Mike with the Dolphins and Chargers.

Both were Pro Bowlers on more than one occasion, but Maurkice was clearly the better player. Nonetheless, some might better remember them for their behavior off the field than their performance.

Let's recap the background.

The Pouncey Twins: The Meyer years

The Pouncey twins were part of the national championship-winning UF team of 2008 under Urban Meyer. They both played on the offensive line, with Mike seeing some action with the defensive line in 2007 due to injured starters.

They would ironically enough be roomed with Aaron Hernandez in the hopes they would be a positive influence on the astray tight end. Their friendship lasted beyond college, with both brothers donning "Free Hernandez" caps during the Odin Lloyd murder trial.

On the athletic side, Maurkice earned All-American and All-Southeastern Conference honors and the Rimington Trophy in the 2009 season. Mike got All-American honors in 2009 and 2010 and All-SEC in 2009.

Now, let's take a look at the life of the Pouncey twins off the field.

Hernandez was a longtime friend of the Pouncey Twins from their college years.

The Pouncey Twins: The Controversies

In 2018, Maurkice lambasted Le'Veon Bell for holding out when the team tried to slap him with a second franchise tag. At the time, many thought this was a showing of poor sportsmanship and highlighted a lack of camaraderie.

In 2017, Maurkice had already refused to support longtime Steelers linebacker James Harrison in his request that the team cut him in his search of free agency and playing time. The Pouncey brother saied that Harrison had "erased his own legacy."

Jonathan Martin was the subject of Mike Pouncey's insults.

Maurkice didn't stop there.

In 2020 he was the only Steelers player to refuse to sport the name of Antwon Rose in his helmet, a 17-year-old fatally shot by East Pittsburgh police in 2018. He said that he had "limited information on the incident." Rose was unarmed but shot three times while running away. The officer was acquitted on all three charges. More recently, his association with Donald Trump has made him more divisive.

Mike was involved in the Miami Dolphins' 2013 bullying scandal. The Wells Report found that Mike, alongside other players, "engaged in a pattern of harassment directed at Jonathan Martin." The report named him among the players who made explicit sexual remarks about Martin's sister.

At the time, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said that the harassment was due to racism. Mike Pouncey is also an African American. Some of the insults included teases about Martin not being "Black enough" per a New York Times story by Ben Shpigel.

To close the litany, here is this excerpt from the Wells Report:

"On December 7, 2012 (the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor), Incognito, Jerry and Pouncey donned traditional Japanese headbands that featured a rising sun emblem and jokingly threatened to harm the Assistant Trainer physically in retaliation for the Pearl Harbor attack.

"Martin reported that the Assistant Trainer confided to him that he was upset about the Pearl Harbor prank, finding it derogatory and demeaning."

In 2014, when asked about it, Mike said he had nothing to regret.