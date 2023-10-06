Shedeur Sanders has captivated the college football world with his fantastic performances this season. The Colorado quarterback has deservingly placed himself in the Heisman Trophy conversation, living up to the hype around him after arriving at Boulder.

The Jackson State transfer is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who has been his coach throughout his college football career. With the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback having kids in his two marriages, let's examine the identity of Shedeur Sanders' mother.

Who is Shedeur Sanders' mother?

Shedeur Sanders' mother is the second wife of Deion Sanders, Pilar Bigger-Sanders. Her high-profile relationship with “Prime Time” started after the collapse of the Colorado coach’s first marriage with Carolyn Chambers in 1997. They tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 1999.

However, the celebrity marriage also ended in divorce in 2012 after a series of discord, financial disagreements and legal conflicts between the couple. Aside from Shedeur, the union also had two other children: Shilo, who is the first child, and a daughter, Shelomi, who is the last.

Pilar Sanders is a model, actress, TV personality, entrepreneur and fitness trainer. She initially started her career as a model, making appearances on the covers of various magazines and participating in prestigious fashion shows. Her career in modeling opened the door to other industries, especially acting.

At present, Pilar Sanders works as a fitness instructor and trainer. She is also the owner of "Pilar Fit 4Life," a fitness video program designed to aid people in reaching their fitness objectives and improving their overall health.

She is also a NASM Certified Trainer with a black belt in Taekwondo. Additionally, she has a history as a former athlete, participating in soccer, tennis, track and swimming.

The legal battles between Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders

A disagreement between Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders in the wake of their divorce in April 2012 resulted in both facing misdemeanor assault charges. However, a judge subsequently ruled that neither party had engaged in family violence during that particular incident.

Following the finalization of their divorce proceedings in 2012, the two also became embroiled in a contentious custody battle over their three children in 2013. A Texas jury ultimately granted Deion Sanders sole custody of their two sons and joint custody of their daughter.

Pilar expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, contending that the judge had not permitted testimony regarding the 2012 dispute. Nonetheless, this did not change the outcome, allowing Shilo and Shedeur Sanders to develop their football career under their father.