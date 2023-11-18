Who are the North Carolina vs. Clemson announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Week 12 game's coverage team

Fans should be excited for this week 12 college football game featuring North Carolina vs. Clemson—two of the most recognizable CFB programs in the nation.

The only difference is that UNC is enjoying a far better season than Clemson, which Tigers fans are not thrilled about. So far, the Tar Heels are an impressive 8-2, while the Tigers are a disappointing 6-4. For the time being, the one huge positive from Clemson's season is their 5-1 home record, which they'll need to build on heading into Sunday's game at Memorial Stadium.

On the other hand, the Tar Heels haven't really had a lot of time to showcase their chops on the road. They're even 1-1 away from Chapel Hill, which is far from a bad performance. But the sample size is way too small for it to seem like a massive disadvantage for coach Mack Brown's squad.

North Carolina vs. Clemson game announcers

The game announcers for the game on ESPN will be Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Robert Griffin III (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline reporter).

What time is the North Carolina vs. Clemson game today?

The North Carolina Tar Heels will clash against the Clemson Tigers at 3:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the North Carolina vs. Clemson game

Despite a somewhat poor season, the Tigers are coming off two big wins. They easily defeated Notre Dame and annihilated Georgia Tech the following week.

Aside from that, their key player (as it's always been) was once again starting QB Cade Klubnik, with one of his finest tallies all year. Lastly, they're in the middle of a major homestand that could at least allow them to finish the regular season strong.

As for UNC, they've managed to keep their hopes of a conference title alive with their two-game win streak. The biggest advantage they have at the moment is their star quarterback Drake Maye, who could realistically outperform Klubnik heading into this North Carolina vs. Clemson matchup. That's because, despite Klubnik's numbers, he's still underperforming in comparison to his preseason outlook.

Clemson's offense has suffered as a result, with historically low rankings in major team offense categories.