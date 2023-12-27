Who are the North Carolina-West Virginia announcers today on ESPN? All about the Duke's Mayo Bowl game's coverage team

The 2023 edition of the Duke's Mayo Bowl will showcase a clash featuring North Carolina vs West Virginia. It's a battle between the ACC and the Big 12, as well as a Bowl rematch 15 years in the making.

One could say that the only reason North Carolina is here is because their blazing hot start did most of the work for them. They were an excellent 6-0 in the beginning. However, their momentum waned in the latter part of the year, marked by setbacks against Virginia, Georgia Tech, Clemson, and NC State. Each loss was a big blow to their chances of making the College Football playoffs(CFP). As such, they'll have to settle for a Bowl victory this time.

As for West Virginia, it was their offense that carried them through to this bowl game. They also had a late-season rush that was critical to get them enough wins. But of course, the Mountaineers recognize that it will take far more than that to take down the Tar Heels. Despite North Carolina's end of season struggles, they remain a formidable Power Five team, a distinction not bestowed upon just anyone.

Who are the Duke's Mayo Bowl announcers today?

The broadcast for the North Carolina vs West Virginia clash will be led by Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, and Harry Lyles Jr. The voices on ESPN radio will be Mike Couzens and Charles Arbuckle.

What time is the Duke's Mayo Bowl game Today?

The Duke's Mayo Bowl is set for an 5:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the North Carolina vs West Virginia game today?

In the upcoming game, UNC finds itself heavily reliant on its defense, given the absence of key players in the offensive lineup.

However, this defensive strategy may encounter challenges of its own. They're already without star QB Drake Maye, who was an extremely important cog in Mack Brown's offense. He will be replaced by freshman Conner Harrell, who despite his excellent showing against Campbell is still far from Maye's level as an offensive threat.

As for their defense, the Tar Heels' were never really that good--they only ranked 74th in opponent points allowed and 98th in opponent total yards per game. Notably, they also yielded 242.3 passing yards (101st) and 163.1 rushing yards (89th). In essence, they don't fit the profile of an elite defensive team.

With this in mind, quarterback Garrett Greene and the West Virginia offense have a prime opportunity to capitalize on UNC's defensive vulnerabilities. The Mountaineers are poised to navigate through and score with relative ease using their lethal run game (#6 in rush play percentage, #7 in rushes per game, and #4 in rush yards per game).

