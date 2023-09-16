Who is Notre Dame's starting QB today? Exploring Fighting Irish's QB depth chart ahead of Week 3 game vs. Central MI

Sam Hartman might be one of the best quarterbacks in the last decade for Notre Dame. So far, the veteran quarterback has led the Fighting Irish to a 3-0 record and a No. 9 ranking nationwide. Last week, against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, he threw 286 yards with four touchdown passes.

After transferring from Wake Forest, Hartman is on his sixth college football season. He redshirted in his junior year in 2019 and didn't lose any eligibility in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His best year with the Demon Deacons was 2021, when he threw for 4228 yards with 39 touchdown passes and a 148.6 passer rating.

With Wake Forest, he earned All-ACC second-team honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022. He was also selected as the MVP for the 2021 Gator Bowl and the 2022 Gasparilla Bowl.

He decided to change scenery for his final college football season in search of higher chances of getting drafted for the NFL. The starting position at Notre Dame seemed like the place to display his abilities to a national audience.

Who is Notre Dame's starting QB today?

Barring any surprise, The Fighting Irish's starting QB will be Sam Hartman against Central Michigan. He has revitalized a program that looked dormant in the last decade.

He has thrown for 731 yards in three games with ten touchdown passes and a 75% completion percentage. He has an incredible passer rating of 222.5 and averages 11.4 yards per pass.

His best game so far was the season-opening 42-3 victory against the Navy Midshipmen. While he threw a bit less yardage than in the NC State game (252 vs. 286 yards), in Dublin, he had his highest completion rate of the season at 82.6% and a 98.3 QBR.

Notre Dame's quarterback depth chart

The Fighting Irish have only one other signal caller in their roster, the redshirt freshman Steve Angeli. He was a third-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He refused an offer by the Stanford Cardinal and committed to play for Notre Dame in March 2021.