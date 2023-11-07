Today we'll talk about the quarterbacks' best friends, the wide receivers. This season has been ruled by dominating performances by quarterbacks. If you take a look at the current Heisman watchlist, you'll be hard-pressed to find a non-quarterback with a good chance of taking the trophy home.

However, without someone to catch their passes, there's very little quarterbacks could do, and that's why you need college football wide receivers.

As we enter the most exciting month of the college football regular season, let us take a look at some standout players in the wide receiver position this year.

Top 5 College Football Wide Receivers in 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr.- Ohio State Buckeyes

Without a doubt, Marvin Harrison Jr. has to be on any list of college football wide receivers in 2023. The Ohio State Buckeye is the only player on the Heisman Trophy watchlist this year who is not a quarterback.

Currently, he has 914 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 52 receptions. He averages 17.6 yards per catch.

Rome Odunze- Washington Huskies

Any Heisman Trophy quarterback candidate needs to have a top-caliber receiving core and Rome Odunze leads Michael Penix's.

Odunze has 989 receiving yards, with seven touchdowns in 56 receptions. He averages 17.7 yards per catch.

Malik Nabers- LSU Tigers

LSU has a real Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde kind of deal with its performances, with Dr. Jekyll being the offense.

Nabers has been one of the favorite targets of Jayden Daniels, accruing a whopping 1,152 receiving yards, with 10 touchdowns in 66 receptions. He averages 17.5 yards per catch.

Keon Coleman- Florida State Seminoles

Another wide receiver paired with a Heisman Trophy quarterback contender, in this case Jordan Travis.

Keon Coleman has 538 receiving yards, with nine touchdowns in 38 receptions. He averages 14.2 yards per catch. He did miss the last game against Pitt due to an injury.

Xavier Worthy- Texas Longhorns

Worthy has 620 yards, with four touchdowns in 49 receptions so far in 2023 for the Texas Longhorns.

His productivity suffered over the past three weeks, as starting quarterback Quinn Ewers came down with an injury. He could drop from our list if he continues on this downward trajectory.