Who are the Oregon vs. Oregon State announcers today on FOX? All about CFB Week 13's game coverage

Week 13 of the 2023 college football season features some high-profile matchups, including Oregon vs. Oregon State. The in-state rivals will square off at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, Nov. 24.

No. 6 Oregon (10-1, 7-1) is currently second in the Pac-12 and crushed Arizona State 49-13 last weekend. A victory for the Ducks in their final game of the season will also confirm their spot in the championship game.

Meanwhile, No. 16 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) is fourth in the Pac-12. The Beavers lost 22-20 against the No. 4 Washington in their last matchup. Nonetheless, they will be hoping to finish the season on a strong note against their in-state rivals.

Oregon vs. Oregon State announcers

Jason Bennetti (L) and Brock Huard will be in the booth for the Oregon vs. Oregon State Week 13 game

Jason Benetti and Brock Huard will be in the booth for the Oregon-Oregon State game on FOX. Allison Williams will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Benetti will serve as the play-by-play announcer while Huard will provide color commentary for the Week 13 CFB game on Friday.

What time is the Oregon vs. Oregon State game today?

The clash between Oregon and Oregon State will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 24. The game will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

The Ducks are expected to start Bo Nix as their quarterback for the Week 13 game against Oregon State. He has thrown for 3,539 yards and 35 touchdowns on 282 passes. He has also recorded 128 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Meanwhile, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei should start for the Oregon State Beavers for Friday's game. The signal-caller has recorded 2,418 yards and 20 touchdowns this season while also recording 206 rushing yards and scoring six touchdowns on the ground.