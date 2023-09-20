Who owns Blenders eyewear? More about Chase Fisher, the man behind Deion Sanders' $67 sunglasses

The biggest winner of Jay Norvell’s swipe at Deion Sanders’ sunglasses seems to be the eyewear brand, Blenders Eyewear. Norvell’s comments about Sanders’ sunglasses and hat attracted a lot of attention to Coach Prime’s glasses, and the brand has since recorded tremendous sales.

The Deion Sanders-inspired sunglasses are priced at $67 on its official website. Now that everyone is buying Blenders Eyewear or looking to buy, you may be wondering, Who owns Blenders Eyewear?

Blender Eyewear was founded by Chase Fisher, a San Diego State University graduate, in 2012. The brand's majority stake(almost 70%) was purchased by an Italian eyewear company, the Safilo Group, in 2019. It was valued at $90 million at the time

Fisher still serves as the chief executive of the brand and was responsible for onboarding Deion Sanders as the brand’s ambassador. With Sanders wearing and promoting the brand, the stock has undoubtedly seen a rise with so many orders pushing deliveries until December.

The amazing story behind the creation of Blenders Eyewear and Deion Sanders’ involvement

The business idea that became Blender Eyewear came to CEO, Chase Fisher, while he was partying at a San Diego nightclub in 2011. Fisher had just graduated from San Diego State University at the time. What struck him was the number of people who told him how nice the neon green sunglasses he had on was.

The idea grew into an enterprise that is now worth $90 million. But to start, Fisher had to take a loan of $2000 from his roommate. He named the brand after the street he lived on, Hornblend. At first, he was selling the glasses from his backpack on the beach while he also worked as a surf instructor.

Fisher’s revenue hit over $1 million within three years of starting the business. With the funds from the acquisition by Safilo, the brand expanded, and the next step, naturally, was to reach a bigger market.

Fisher decided to enlist Deion Sanders’ help in bringing the brand to the attention of a bigger market. He reached out to Sanders, and they resonated. “Sunglasses are his trademark,” Fisher said. And the Blenders Eyewear specializes in the type that Sanders loves, “loud sunglasses.” So, they were a match from the word go.

Fisher worked with Sanders to create a special “Prime 21” line of shades which is a personalized design for the coach. Sanders took 150 pairs which he gifted to his players and staff. With Norvell’s comment last week, interest in the brand surged and this has reflected on sales. Good for Deion Sanders. Good for Fisher, and good for the brand.