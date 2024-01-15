Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes has a half-brother cutting his teeth in the Ivy League with the University of Brown.

Patrick's father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., discussed the Ivy League playmaker's career ahead of the Chiefs' Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins in Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes Sr. told FOX4’s Carey Wickersham the following about his son, Graham's career future:

“(Graham) finally decided he wants to be a serious football player, so we have him in the transfer portal, hopefully he’s going to choose a school here soon and we can go on with the next chapter.”

Who is Patrick Mahomes' half-brother, Graham Walker?

Graham Walker is Patrick Mahomes' half-brother. He bears his mother's last name, due to a bit of a strange relationship with his father.

Not many details are known about the family rift, but the father said about Graham on Saturday night:

“His manners are intact. His stepdad did a great job with him. His mom did a great job with him, and, now, I’m getting the chance to put my hands on him a little more.”

Graham is an All-American wide receiver at the FCS level with Brown in the Ivy League. He's looking to transfer to the FBS, as he's changing from an aspiring politician to a serious career in football.

Who are the parents of Graham Walker?

Walker shares a parent with Patrick Mahomes in Mahomes Sr. According to his profile on the University of Brown, his mother's name is Jessamyn Walker, and his stepdad, Gerry Howatt, is listed as his father.

Graham Walker college stats

In three seasons with Brown, he has racked up 1496 receiving yards, with 15 touchdowns in 127 catches. His best season so far is 2021, recording 664 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 54 receptions.

How does Graham Walker's college career stack up with Patrick Mahomes'?

There really isn't any comparison, as Walker hasn't even played anywhere near the level of Mahomes yet. Mahomes cut his teeth as the QB of the Big 12's Texas Tech Raiders in FBS football. Walker is yet to make his debut at the FBS level, having only played at the FCS level.

With Texas Tech, Mahomes was the passing leader of the FBS in 2016, earned a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy. Through three seasons, Mahomes racked up 11252 yards, 92 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions. In 2017, he was the No. 10 overall pick of the draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.