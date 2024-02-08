Who is Robert Livingston? Cincinnati Bengals coach rumored to join Deion Sanders' Colorado ahead of 2024 season 

As per reports, Robert Livingston is set to leave his role as the Cincinnati Bengals' safeties coach to work alongside Deion Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes' defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz broke the news.

Soon after Zenitz's post, fans on social media became curious to learn more about Livingston.

Who is Robert Livingston? All we know about incoming Buffaloes DC

Robert Livingston was born in Hendersonville, North Carolina. He attended Hendersonville High School, where he was named Athlete of the Year twice.

While studying at the College of William & Mary from 2007–09, Livingston also played on the school's football team as a safety. He was part of the team that made William & Mary one of the top defensive units in the NCAA's FCS ranks. He graduated with a degree in kinesiology.

Livingston served as an assistant coach at Furman in 2010 and held a similar role at Vanderbilt the following year. He then served the Cincinnati Bengals as a scout from 2012-14.

In 2015, Livingston joined the Bengals staff and he has been with them for the past nine seasons. The 2023 NFL season was his eighth season with the team holding the title of secondary coach and his sixth season with a specific focus on the Bengals' safeties.

Livingston has overseen the development of several safeties during his time in Cincinnati. Some of those names include Shawn Williams, Jessie Bates III, and Vonn Bell.

Livingston received plenty of plaudits when the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl in 2022. However, Cincinnati lost the big game to the Los Angeles Rams.

Is Robert Livingston married?

According to reports, Robert Livingston is married to his long-time partner, Tricia. The couple has four children together: a son, Luke, and three daughters, Emma, Savannah and Lily.

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes need to fix defensive woes ahead of 2024 CFB season

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders

The Buffaloes got off to a strong start under Sanders in 2023. They raced to a 3-0 record in the early weeks but then managed just one win in their remaining nine games, finishing with a 4-8 record.

Sanders seems to have acknowledged that his Colorado team might need an experienced coach to organize a push further up the table. Livingston will replace Charles Kelly as the new Buffaloes' DC.