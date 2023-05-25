Who's left in the NCAAF Transfer Portal? Top 5 College Football Players in Desperate need of a team

Being just a few months away from the opening kickoff for Week 0 of the NCAA Football season, there are still a few incredible talents in the NCAA Transfer Portal that can improve some programs.

We have already seen some massive moves throughout the college football world, but there are still some impactful players available.

But who are the five players that are the best out of those available? We will rank them and discuss what makes them good late additions.

No. 5 Still in Transfer Portal: Linebacker KeSean Brown

Adding a solid linebacker like KeSean Brown would really help the defense. He finished with three sacks, two forced fumbles, a pass deflection, and a career-high 39 tackles for the Appalachian State Mountaineers last season. Adding linebacker depth will be a massive positive and Brown could be a critical addition to any program.

No. 4 Still in Transfer Portal: Offensive Tackle Deshawn Woods

Protecting the quarterback or a player out of the backfield is critical for the success of an offense. Adding a good offensive tackle like Deshawn Woods would add competition for the offensive tackle position and would make sure that the best of each player is being showcased. Having a strong offensive line is going to be critical so getting Woods to commit would be a huge plus for a team looking to bolster its roster.

No. 3 Still in Transfer Portal: Defensive Lineman Jeffery Clark

Jeffery Clark has shown the ability to stuff the run and also get to the quarterback for Georgia State Panthers last season. He recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks and 39 tackles a year ago, which speaks volumes. Pairing him with a solid partner on the defensive line will only make him and the team better.

No. 2 Still in Transfer Portal: Running Back Dae Dae Hunter

Dae Dae Hunter has shown the ability to be a productive running back throughout his collegiate career. For Liberty Flames last season, he finished with 129 carries for 850 yards (6.6 rushing yards per attempt) with eight rushing touchdowns as well as 18 catches for 149 yards (8.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown grab too. He has shown the ability to dominate through the ground. Even as a third down back with limited touches or for a program with a running back injury, Hunter would be an excellent addition.

No. 1 Still in Transfer Portal: Wide Receiver Zakhari Franklin

Zakhari Franklin was one of the best wide receivers in the entire country last season for the UTSA Roadrunners. He finished with 93 catches for 1,137 yards (12.2 yards per reception) and 15 touchdowns. Franklin is a dominant wide receiver that any program in the country should be lining up for.

