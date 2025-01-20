Who is singing the national anthem at the CFP National Championship 2025? More about Ohio State vs Notre Dame matchup

The CFP national championship game on Monday features Notre Dame (14-1) locking horns against Ohio State (13-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This historic matchup marks the College Football Playoff's first 12-team format in its 11th season. The CFP has announced the pregame entertainment lineup for this evening's title game.

Who is singing the national anthem at the CFP national championship 2025?

Grammy winner Coco Jones will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship game. The 27-year-old Nashville R&B artist joins forces with acclaimed music director Adam Blackstone for the performance.

A Joint Armed Forces Color Guard from U.S. Central Command will present flags representing all six military branches—Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard—before Atlanta community volunteers unfurl a massive American flag.

Past CFP championship national anthem singers

A dynamic mix of country, pop and R&B artists has delivered "The Star-Spangled Banner" at college football's premier event. The College Football Playoff national championship tradition features a symbolic drumroll from two performers, each representing a competing team, before the anthem begins.

CFP National Championship-Washington at Michigan - Source: Imagn

Here's the complete lineup of performers over the years:

2024: Grammy winner Fantasia brought her soulful style

2023: A cappella sensation Pentatonix delivered their signature harmonies

2022: Contemporary Christian artist Natalie Grant took center stage

2021: A pre-recorded version played due to pandemic precautions

2020: Lauren Daigle showcased her powerful vocals

2019: Andy Grammer delivered a pop-influenced rendition

2018: Zac Brown Band added their country flair

2017: Little Big Town presented their four-part harmony

2016: Ciara infused R&B elements

2015: Lady Antebellum (now Lady A) kicked off the tradition

Where is the CFP national championship 2025 being played?

The College Football Playoff national championship begins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Atlanta welcomes the championship game for the second time, having first hosted it in 2018. The matchup pairs Ohio State against Notre Dame in their quest for the national title.

Who is favored to win the CFP national championship 2025?

The Ohio State Buckeyes stand as frontrunners for the College Football Playoff national championship. Bettors at BetMGM back Ohio State with conviction—the team commands 12.6% of tickets and 15.9% of the total handle, leading all contenders. OSU earned its championship berth through three dominant playoff victories over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas.

