Sonny Dykes did an incredible job guiding the TCU Horned Frogs to the national championship game in 2023. However, his team was trounced by the Georgia Bulldogs in a one-sided affair on Monday.

Nonetheless, Dykes has received plenty of praise for the work he has done in his first year at TCU. Football fans are now curious to learn more about Kate, the woman who has been married to the head coach since 2006.

Kate is the sister of current UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding. She and Sonny have two daughters and a son together, named Allie, Charlie, and Daniel.

Kate got into athletics while growing up and had her mind set on becoming a sideline reporter. She was 22 when she first met Sonny, who was 34 at the time.

Although their families knew each other, Kate and Sonny never really crossed paths due to their age difference. However, during a football camp, the coach offered to help her get a job and the two exchanged numbers.

Their friendship has blossomed into a strong relationship and is now running into 17 years of marriage.

Sonny Dykes' coaching record

TCU Horned Frogs HC Sonny Dykes

In his 13 years as head coach, Sonny Dykes has an 84-65 record. He began coaching at the collegiate level in 1997 and spent three years with Louisiana Tech, leading them to 22 wins and 15 defeats.

He then joined the California Golden State Bears and during his four seasons with the team, had a rather underwhelming 19-30 record. However, he helped the team win the Armed Forces Bowl in 2015.

Dykes then took up the head coaching role at SMU in 2017 and finished with a 30-18 record across five years. He then joined the Horned Frogs in 2022 and finished his first year with a 13-2 record.

Unfortunately, Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs were too good for his TCU side in the 2023 national championship matchup.

