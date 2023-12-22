Who are South Florida vs Syracuse announcers today on ESPN? All about CFB Boca Raton Bowl game's coverage team

College football is full of stories about teams that defy all the odds to get at least a shot at glory. And the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl has this in spades, as it features South Florida versus Syracuse. These two squads would not have been here if they didn't win their final regular season games. And now, it boils down to this single contest.

Syracuse earned its right to be at this Bowl game after beating Wake Forest by a 35-31 margin. While they did lead the Demon Deacons from start to finish, Wake Forest managed to keep it close until the final buzzer – keeping fans on the edge of their seats. When that buzzer sounded, imagine the relief that Orange fans felt.

USF, on the other hand, didn't have much trouble after thoroughly thrashing Charlotte, 48-14. Despite falling behind early 0-7, they went on a massive run bridging the second, third and fourth quarters and never looking back. They were sharp on offense that day, and that's something they hope to bring into this Bowl game against Syracuse's respectable defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

That said, the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl featuring South Florida and Syracuse is set. Who's going to win?

South Florida vs Syracuse Announcers Today

The broadcast for the South Florida versus Syracuse clash will be led by Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, and Harry Lyles Jr. The voices on the ESPN radio will be Chris Carlin and Harry Douglas.

What time is the South Florida vs Syracuse Game Today?

The Boca Raton Bowl is set for an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

What to expect in the South Florida vs Syracuse Game game Today?

Coaching could play a massive difference in this Bowl game, considering the state of this area for both South Florida and Syracuse.

The Orange, who recently fired head coach Dino Babers, has been led for the rest of the year by interim tactician Nunzio Campanile. However, Campanile will coach his last game for the team at the Boca Raton Bowl, which leads Syracuse to further look forward to its coaching future.

As for the Bulls, their coaching situation is a bit better, all things considered. After only winning one game last season under former head coach Jeff Scott. His replacement, Alex Golesh, already surpassed that sorry record with five more wins and a critical victory at the end of the year to clinch Bowl eligibility. He has also coached the team to a highly-ranked offense (40th in ppg, 13th in yards per game), further proving his success as the current head coach.

Either way, notwithstanding the key players, Campanile and Golesh's adjustments come game day could prove to be the difference-makers to their respective teams' success.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season