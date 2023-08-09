Who is on the Stanford football coaching staff for the 2023 season? A sneak peek into the team's depth chart amid rumors of a possible relocation

Stanford steps into a fresh chapter during the 2023 college football season following the exit of David Shaw. The hiring of Troy Taylor as the head of the program brings the anticipation of transformative changes on the field.

Coming in from Sacramento State, Taylor joins the Cardinal as the 35th head coach in the program's history. Consequently, Stanford's coaching staff has undergone a complete overhaul.

With the latest development within the Pac-12, the Stanford Cardinal face an uncertain future in the Power Five. The university is one of four teams left in the conference after six more teams announced their exit in the last two weeks.

Despite the uncertainty, let's take a look at the program's coaching staff in what might be the last season in the over 100 years of the Pac-12.

Pete Thamel @PeteThamel Sources: ACC Presidents met this morning for exploratory call on Cal and Stanford. As expected, no vote was taken. The league is "still evaluating" the potential decision.

Troy Taylor, head coach/offensive coordinator

Troy Taylor holds tons of experience in the world of college football. He got his first head coaching with Sacramento State in 2019 and led the program to a remarkable 30-8 record across four seasons. He also led the program to the FCS playoff quarterfinals.

Under Taylor, the dynamic Hornets achieved an impressive 12-1 record in 2022. The Hornets were fourth in the nation in scoring offense and total offense as well as seventh in rushing offense.

Taylor's arrival in Palo Alto, California, comes after solidifying his reputation as one of the premier offensive strategists in the FCS while at Sacramento State. He will also double as Stanford’s offensive coordinator.





The former Cal QB led Sacramento State to 3 straight Big West titles and was 12-0 in 2022 heading into last nights FCS Playoff game against Incarnate Word.



Looks like a great hire.

Bobby April III, defensive coordinator/outside linebackers

Bobby April III will take on the roles of defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He joins Stanford following a five-season stint as the Wisconsin Badgers outside linebackers coach.

He also had a six-season tenure in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. April played a crucial role as part of Wisconsin's defensive staff that contributed to three consecutive top five national rankings in total defense.

Bob Gregory, special teams coordinator

Bob Gregory is imbued with a deep connection to the Pac-12. His affiliation with the conference traces to 1987, encompassing various positions and institutions along the way.

Following an eight-season tenure at Washington from 2014 to 2021, Gregory spent the 2022 season as a defensive analyst at Oregon. He will be Stanford’s special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

Other coaching staff at Stanford

Running backs coach: Malcolm Agnew

Tight ends coach: Nate Byham

Co-offensive line coach: Al Better

Co-offensive line coach: Viane Talamaivao

Defensive line coach: Ross Kolodziej

Wide receivers coach: Tyler Osborne

Cornerbacks coach: Paul Williams