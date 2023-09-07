Who are Storm Reid's parents, Rodney and Robyn Simpson? A closer look at Shedeur Sanders' girlfriend

Up-and-coming Hollywood actress Storm Reid is the current girlfriend of Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Having earned buzz for her roles in films such as "12 Years a Slave" and "A Wrinkle in Time," Reid is also earning additional recognition as the current partner of one of college football's most recognizable players.

That said, what is her background? We're going a bit into that in this article, specifically asking the question: Who are Storm Reid's parents, Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid? That said, let's begin!

Who are Storm Reid's parents?

Actress Storm Reid, 20, is the youngest daughter of Rodney and Robyn Simpson Reid. The couple gave birth to Storm on July 1, 2003, in Atlanta, Georgia, having already had daughters, Iman and Paris, and a son, Josh.

Numerous online sources claim that Robyn has connections with the film industry--even if there's no immediately accessible info saying to whom or where she's connected. She is also reported to be a stylist and costume designer.

Storm's father, Rodney, on the other hand, is a personal trainer, according to YourNextShoes.

The couple saw that Storm's passion and dreams to be an actress could be a viable option for their family early on. So, when their youngest daughter turned 9, they moved from Georgia to Los Angeles.

This would be a great decision as Storm already managed to land her first professional acting job in the TV movie "A Cross to Bear."

In a report by Designer Women UK, it was revealed that Reid's parents have always been supportive of her acting dreams from the get-go. It's also worth noting that Storm mentioned that she has nothing bad to say about her parents' influence on her young career.

In the same report, the young actress said:

“My mom has always said, if I didn’t want to do it [acting] anymore, then I could just quit, but I haven’t wanted to. I feel like that’s everyone’s outlook.”

It seems Storm Reid's parents are her absolute biggest fans. A feature article on Vogue revealed that Robyn, Rodney and the rest of the Reid family's faces light up whenever the young actress' budding career is being talked about.

The "Euphoria" star beams about the support she's getting, saying that her family is really proud of her.

Storm Reid also posts photos of her with her parents on her social media accounts a lot, like this one on her Instagram showing off the new house she gifted to her mom:

Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders' relationship

The two only recently made their relationship publicly official earlier this year. At the premiere of Reid's movie "Missing," she was spotted on the red carpet with the Colorado Buffaloes' star quarterback.

And this goes both ways for them, too, as Storm herself said she's equally supportive of Shedeur's athletic career (via Seventeen):

“Whether I’m there or not, I do support. I will for sure be in the student section, or wherever I am, rooting for the Buffaloes… wearing the number and everything.”

Colorado beat TCU 45-42 in college football Week 1. The Buffs next take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Sept. 9.