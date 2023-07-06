What role does Storm Reid play in The Nun 2? Details explored

After a four-year gap, The Nun 2 is all set to continue the terrifying story of the meon Valak in the ninth installment of The Conjuring franchise. With the ever-expanding stories and films, it is hardly a surprise that the creators decided to bring back the terrifying Nun to the screens again, and things look much brighter this time.

Despite the hype about Valak's character after The Conjuring 2, the original film failed to make an impact on critics when it came out in 2018. In fact, it became a story of failure for the studio, but not financially, which could be the major reason for the sequel. A first look, trailer, and some character introductions were dropped earlier today, i.e., July 7, 2023, giving a glimpse at the dark world of The Nun 2, which looks much more promising than its lackluster prequel.

Apart from the return of Valak and Sister Irene (Taisa Farmiga), this sequel will also feature one of the breakout stars of the year, Storm Reid. The actress gained ample traction for her appearance in The Last of Us, HBO's videogame adaptation that did wonders on the OTT world.

Though Reid's casting in The Nun 2 was revealed sometime before, director Chaves has finally shed some light on her role, revealing that Reid will portray a nun, a novitiate just like Sister Irene from the first film.

Micahel Chavez drops details on Storm Reid's character in The Nun 2

The Nun 2 has a rich set of characters with little detail on some of them. Storm Reid's character was shrouded in mystery for quite some time before the director revealed some crucial details in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, where he confirmed that she will be playing a nun as well.

Chavez compared Storm Reid to Taissa, saying she will be "a young novitiate, just like Taissa played in the first film." He further said:

"She is a nun in training and she's debating about whether she's going to take her vows. She's at this pivotal point in her life, and she gets pulled along with Irene on this mission, on this journey, hunting down Maurice through these horrible events that happen."

In the same interview, Chavez also answered a few crucial lingering questions about the film as well, including how Valak would return in The Nun 2 after the events of the first film. He said:

"Maurice made his way to France and he's working at this boarding school as kind of a handyman. He has a friendship and a flirtation with one of the teachers there, and you can see him starting to mature, so that's where our characters start out. But we know from the first film that there's something terrible inside of him, that Valak escaped within him, and events pull Irene back on this collision course with her old friend."

Apart from Storm Reid, the film also stars Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet. As for the prominent names among the staff, Peter Safran and James Wan return as producers.

The Nun 2 will premiere globally on September 8, 2023.

