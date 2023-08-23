Who are Tim Tebow's parents, Pamela and Robert? A sneak peek into the birth story of the former Gators superstar

Storied Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow's parents are Robert and Pamela

Tebow served as Chris Leak's backup as Florida won the 2006 national title.

Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy as the first sophomore and first homeschooled talent to do so. He amassed 3,286 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and six interceptions along with 895 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing..

Tebow was the MVP of the BCS national championship game in 2008 before being drafted at No. 25 by the Denver Broncos in 2010. He started 11 games in 2011 before leading Denver to an unforgettable 2011 wild-card playoff victory, 29-23 in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He left the NFL for good after a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

Who are Tim Tebow’s Parents?

Born in the Philippines to American parents, Pamela Elaine (née Pemberton) and Robert Ramsey Tebow II, Tim Tebow became a football talent.

Tebow was born on Aug. 14, 1987, in Manila. When he was three years old, the family relocated from the Philippines to Jacksonville, Florida.

Who is Tim Tebow’s father?

Robert Ramsey Tebow II, Tim's father, obtained his bachelor's degree in health and human performance from the University of Florida in 1971. After marrying Pamela, he earned master's degrees in divinity and theology from Western Seminary.

He served as an associate pastor for Southside Baptist Church and became the senior pastor for Cornerstone Community Church. He went on to establish the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association in 1985 and became Tim's parent two years later.

Who is Tim Tebow’s mother?

Pamela Elaine Yebow, the daughter of an Army colonel, experienced the childhood of global travel alongside her family. She excelled academically, graduating with honors in journalism at the University of Florida.

Tim Tebow's parents work together for their community founded in 1985. Since 1992, she and her husband have managed an orphanage in the Philippines. She is a speaker for women's groups, non-profit initiatives and charitable causes across the U.S.

Tim Tebow's parents: Remarkable journey

Pamela and Robert first crossed paths as students at the same university where Tim's mother was a sophomore and his father a freshman. They tied the knot on June 12, 1971, shortly before Pamela's graduation. They moved to the Philippines, finding out Pamela was pregnant with the future Gators' QB.

Pamela chose to proceed despite doctors' advice of abortion, giving birth to Tim Tebow in Manila. Tim Tebow is the youngest among five siblings, hailing from Belgian descent.