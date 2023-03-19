Who is Tony Mitchell? Alabama football freshman arrested with bag of marijuana, handgun

Tony Mitchell, an Alabama freshman defensive back, was arrested in Florida on drug charges, per AL.com and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook post. The four-star defensive back was pulled over by authorities and charged with possession of marijuana, as well as the intent to sell and/or deliver.

As stated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell's passenger, Christopher Lewis, faces similar charges. Lewis was additionally charged with “carrying a concealed firearm without a permit."

Both were taken to the Holmes County Jail. The Sheriff's Office posted what they found on their Facebook page in the vehicle occupied by both Mitchell and Lewis.

“During the stop, deputies detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if there was marijuana in the vehicle, Mitchell produced a baggie of marijuana from the passenger floorboard. Both Mitchell and Lewis were taken into custody."

“A search of the vehicle produced an additional significant amount of marijuana, a set of scales, a loaded handgun between the passenger seat and center console, and a large amount of cash.”

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of what they recovered inside the vehicle, including drugs, money, and a weapon:

Evidence collected within Mitchell's vehicle by the police. Credit: Holmes County Sheriff’s Office

The Alabama Crimson Tide is scheduled to start spring practice later this month. No statement has been released by the school regarding Tony Mitchell's arrest.

Tony Mitchell is one of Alabama's top recruits

Tony Mitchell is listed on the Crimson Tide’s 2023 roster and was a four-star recruit, per 247sports. He committed to Alabama last June but had gotten a number of other offers, including from Texas A&M and Auburn — two other schools Mitchell had visited. He was rumored to have enrolled early at the university in January.

The Crimson Tide defensive back attended Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, ranking as the nation's No. 123 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Tony Mitchell was listed as the ninth-best safety and the 12th-best prospect from Alabama in his class.

