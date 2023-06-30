Who are the top 5 Longhorns attending the Big 12 Media Day? What Arch Manning's no-show means for the Texas QB competition

As Steve Sarkisian enters his third season as head coach of the Texas Longhorns, he knows he has a lot at stake. Sarkisian has assembled a talented roster that is hungry to compete for the Big 12 crown and make a splash on the national stage.

But before these student-athletes can show what they can do on the field, they have to face the questions of the media.

The Longhorns have chosen five players, alongside Coach Sarkisian, to represent them at the Big 12 Media Days in Arlington on July 12. They are Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington, Jaylan Ford and Jahdae Barron. However, there is one name missing from the list: Arch Manning.

Here are the five players who will speak for the Texas Longhorns at the Big 12 Media Day:

Quinn Ewers - QB

Quinn Ewers is the face of Texas football. The sophomore quarterback has a rocket arm, a golden mullet and a bright future. Ewers has already drawn comparisons to Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes, and he has his eyes on the NFL. But first, he wants to lead the Longhorns to glory.

Jaylan Ford - LB

Jaylan Ford is a force to be reckoned with. The Texas linebacker was snubbed for the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award last season, despite his dominant performance. He is determined to get his due in 2023.

Jordan Whittington - WR

Jordan Whittington is a versatile weapon. He can line up as a receiver, a running back or a returner and make plays with his speed, agility and toughness. Whittington could benefit from adding some new weapons at receiver, giving him more space to operate.

Xavier Worthy - WR

Xavier Worthy is a game-changer. He has blazing speed, crisp routes and reliable hands. Worthy had some issues with Ewers last season, but they have worked on their chemistry this off-season. If he can get back on track, Worthy will be the best receiver in the Big 12.

Jahdae Barron - DB

Jahdae Barron is a lockdown defender. He has great instincts, quick feet and sticky coverage. Barron excels at playing the slot position, where he can match up with any receiver in the conference.

What does Arch Manning’s no-show mean for the Texas Longhorns QB competition with Quinn Ewers?

Arch Manning is the freshman phenom who was the No. 1 recruit in the country. He is the latest member of the legendary Manning family, following in the footsteps of his uncles Peyton and Eli, who both won Super Bowls in the NFL.

Sarkisian has not given a clear explanation for Manning's absence. But choosing Quinn Ewers over Manning as one of the Media Day representatives is a clear message that Sarkisian has already made up his mind about who will be his QB1.

This could have a negative impact on both quarterbacks' confidence and motivation. It could also create tension or resentment among the Longhorns and their fans.

