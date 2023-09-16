USF faces a tough test in their Week 3 schedule when they host Alabama at the Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. The Crimson Tide will be the Bulls' biggest test of the season and is part of the home-and-home schedule between the two universities.

Like Alabama, USF has already recorded a loss the season after the defeat against Western Kentucky in the opening game. However, they had their first win of the season against Florida A&M and will look to get the second in the stern test against Alabama. Notably, the Crimson Tide hopes to return to winning ways after the loss to Texas.

Who is USF's starting quarterback today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Byrum Brown is expected to keep the starting role against Alabama after winning the intense battle for the starting job during the offseason. The talented quarterback has been impressive this season, leading American Athletic Conference in touchdowns this season.

Brown's remarkable ascent in the USF quarterback room is undeniably noteworthy. He initially started the 2022 season as the fourth-string quarterback, with no anticipation of getting playing time. Nevertheless, his journey took an unforeseen and impressive turn.

With Gerry Bohanon and Katravis Marsh sidelined due to injuries, Byrum Brown stepped up to take on the starter role. Over the course of his four appearances last season for the Bulls, Brown amassed 404 passing yards and delivered five touchdowns on 50 attempts.

He is already proving his brilliance again this season with an astonishing outing in the first two games. Obviously, he faces a stern test of his ability with the Alabama defense.

USF quarterback depth chart

Aside from Brown, last season's starting quarterback, Bohanon remains on the team. The former Baylor player is looking to relaunch his college career after the season-ending injury midway into the 2022 season.

Coastal Carolina transfer Bryce Archie and freshman Israel Carter round out the trio of scholarship options for the Bulls in the quarterback position. Notably, The Bulls' quarterback options for the 2023 season have fostered a strong sense of camaraderie and support, forming a tight-knit brotherhood.

The four options work collaboratively, studying and devising strategies to effectively dismantle opposing defenses.