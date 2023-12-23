Who are the Utah-Northwestern announcers today on ESPN? All about the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl game's coverage team

Utah vs. Northwestern headline the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl, and it's safe to say not many teams have overcome as much adversity as these two just to be at this point. And a quick look at their regular season campaigns shows why.

After starting the season on a positive note, the Utes faltered by the end, losing four of their last five games. A win in this Bowl will finally get them some redemption. Not only will it let them end their season with a win, but it will also be their first Bowl victory since 2017 when they beat West Virginia in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

On the other hand, the Northwestern Wildcats finished their regular season campaign on a three-game winning streak to earn their Bowl berth. It was a solid finish to a slow start, and a Bowl victory will serve as an excellent finisher to top their season off.

So, who's going to win? The Las Vegas Bowl featuring Utah vs Northwestern is next.

Who are the Las Vegas Bowl Announcers Today?

The Utah vs Northwestern clash broadcast will be led by Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Stormy Buonantony. The voices on Bowl Season radio will be Wyatt Thompson, Hans Olsen, and Tim Murray.

What time is the Las Vegas Bowl game Today?

The Las Vegas Bowl is set for an 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Dec. 23rd.

What to expect in the Utah vs Northwestern game Today?

With just how challenging the road to this Bowl game has been for the Utes and the Wildcats, it's only right for the game to be called the "Adversity Bowl."

Utah had a tough regular season due to many injuries. However, they have recovered well and are now in their best shape. They also became more adaptable by making changes to cope with the injuries. This is a key strength for them. The only downside is that some of the players they brought in lack experience. The Wildcats might exploit this weakness, especially since the Utes have a history of losing in Bowls.

The Las Vegas Bowl will see which of these teams are strong enough to overcome one final hurdle.

