Who is Washington's new AD Pat Chun? All we know about Huskies' latest hire

The Washington Huskies have a new athletic director in Pat Chun after hiring him away from the Washington State Cougars, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He became the first Asian American athletic director at a Power Five school when first joining Washington State.

Chun and his wife have three daughters. In terms of his education, he received his bachelor's degree from Ohio State and his master's degree from Duquesne University before beginning his career in collegiate athletics.

What do we know about Pat Chun's career and how he has done in a professional setting? Let's take a deeper dive into his professional career and discuss his path to getting to the University of Washington.

What did Pat Chun do before becoming the new Washington athletic director?

Pan Chun has been at a few schools before landing at Washington. He originally began with his alma mater, Ohio State, for 15 years (1997-2012), going through different roles. He climbed the ranks before leaving for Florida Atlantic University. At FAU, he helped increase funding for the programs as well as being a part of the reason the student-athletes posted a combined 3.0 GPA for the first time in the school's history.

Chun stayed as the FAU athletic director for 5 1/2 years before leaving for the Washington State Cougars. He continued the success on the field of play as the program had never-before-seen success. He also became the President of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2023 as well as joined the NCAA Constitution Committee in 2021.

It will be intriguing to see what Pat Chun can do with the Washington Huskies as the program heads into the Big Ten while Washington State is dealing with the collapse of the Pac-12.

