Who will be Alabama's starting QB in 2025? Exploring Kalen DeBoer's potential QB1 pick as Jalen Milroe's replacement

Nick Saban retired after 17 seasons with Alabama in January 2024, and Kalen DeBoer took over as the new head coach of the Crimson Tide. Before arriving in Tuscaloosa, he enjoyed a successful 2023 campaign with the Washington Huskies, leading them to a Pac-12 title and the national championship game.
However, things did not work out in favor of Kalen DeBoer in his debut campaign with the Crimson Tide. They finished with a disappointing 9-4 campaign and a Bowl loss to Michigan.
QB1 Jalen Milroe joined the Seahawks in this year's draft. So, who will be Alabama's potential starting quarterback for 2025?
Who did Kalen DeBoer name as Alabama's potential starting quarterback for 2025?
Kalen DeBoer hinted about how the three-way quarterback battle is shaping up this offseason. On the "Paul Finebaum Show," he stated that if he had to choose a starting quarterback, Ty Simpson would be the favorite to emerge as QB1.
DeBoer also praised Simpson's performance during spring practice, but believes that he will make a final decision by the end of fall practice.
"If you had to play, you kind of right now go with the veteran in Ty, who did a nice job this spring, as did the others. We just need to keep that competition going. They know that. That's their expectation because they know that where they're at right now isn't good enough to where we need to have the success we want to have as a football team."
Ty Simpson joined the Tide in 2022. In three seasons, he has seen limited time on the field while making just 16 appearances. During the 2024 campaign, he played in six games while tallying 167 passing yards.
Apart from him, Alabama has Washington transfer Austin Mack and five-star freshman Keelon Russell on the depth chart.
Kalen DeBoer addresses disappointing 9-4 debut campaign with the Crimson Tide
On Saturday, the Alabama head coach appeared on the 'Happy Hour with John Gaskins' podcast. During this interaction, DeBoer opened up about the underwhelming debut he had in Tuscaloosa.
He also talked about navigating the losses he suffered and the work put in to seek redemption.
"Yeah, it was really, really challenging," DeBoer said. "But I also just know that I've gotten to this point by just continuing to fight, continuing to swing, continuing to stay on course."
Alabama begins its 2025 campaign with a season opener against Florida State on August 30. It will be interesting to see if DeBoer can lead the team to an SEC title and help them become a contender for the natty in his second year in Tuscaloosa.
