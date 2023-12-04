Who will Florida State play in bowl game? Looking at the undefeated Seminoles' postseason schedule

Florida State’s 2023 college football season has ended in a huge disappointment after missing out on the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles did the best they could ever have done to get a spot in the postseason tournament, but they weren’t counted worthy regardless.

The Seminoles concluded the regular season unbeaten and never allowed up to 30 points from any opponent. They claimed the Atlantic Coast Conference title with a win in the championship game against Louisville, which many considered a big boost to their chances.

Nonetheless, Florida State was unable to make it to the playoffs, which has generated some controversy within the landscape. Despite the relentless efforts throughout the season, the best the Seminoles are getting this season is a New Year’s Six Bowl game spot.

Who will Florida State play in a bowl game?

After being left out of the College Football Playoff in an unfortunate manner, the No. 5 seeded Florida State is set to play in the Orange Bowl. The Seminoles will be out against two-time defending national champion Georgia to claim the New Year’s Six Bowl game.

The Bulldogs also missed the playoff after losing to Alabama on Saturday. While many gave Georgia the chance to retain the third consecutive national title, the season hasn’t played out in their favor, and they will only have a match against the Seminoles.

Who goes to the Orange Bowl each year?

The Orange Bowl is under a 12-year contract with the Atlantic Coast Conference from 2014 to 2025. In non-playoff years for this bowl, if the ACC champion makes it to the playoffs, the spot goes to the next highest-ranked ACC team.

Concerning secondary tie-ins, the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten Conference have three guaranteed appearances each. Notre Dame also has the potential to participate in up to two games but is not guaranteed any appearances in the Orange Bowl.

When is the Orange Bowl 2023?

The Orange Bowl for the year 2023 is scheduled to occur on December 30, 2023, at 4 p.m. ET. It will be held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Who has Florida State played in bowl games in the last five years?

2022: Cheez-It Bowl vs. Oklahoma (35-32)

2021: Did not qualify for a bowl game

2020: Did not qualify for a bowl game

2019: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State (14-20)

2018: Did not qualify for a bowl game