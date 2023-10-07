Who will be Kansas' starting QB today? Exploring the Jayhawks QB depth chart ahead of the Week 6 game vs. the Knights

Kansas is looking to return to winning ways this weekend when they face Big 12 newcomers UCF in Week 6 of the 2023 college football season. The Jayhawks lost their first game of the season against No. 3 Texas last week, which dropped them out of the ranking.

UCF, on the other hand, is heading into the game against Kansas in search of their inaugural Big 12 victory. Although the Knights hold a 3-2 overall record, they have yet to secure a win in their first season as part of the Big 12 Conference, standing at 0-2 in conference play.

Who will be Kansas’ starting quarterback today?

According to reports, Jason Bean will make his third start of the season for Kansas against UCF on Saturday in the absence of starting quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels is currently battling with a back injury and hasn’t been sighted in practice this week.

Jalon Daniels, who has been the Jayhawks' starting quarterback since last season, has missed two games so far this season. He was absent in the season opener against Missouri State as well as last week's encounter against Texas. Reports suggest he is still working with the medical team to regain his fitness.

Kansas quarterback depth chart

Jalon Daniels has been the starting quarterback for the Jayhawks since the 2022 college football season and he entered the 2023 campaign as one of the top signal-callers in the landscape.

The top backup option for the team is senior Jason Bean. The former North Texas has been second to Daniels since last and got substantial game time, with 12 appearances last season, starting three.

Freshman Cole Ballard is the other quarterback option for Kansas this season. The native of Westfield, Indiana, is yet to make his college football debut.

UCF quarterback depth chart

John Rhys Plumlee leads the quarterback room at UCF. The former Ole Miss signal-caller threw for over 2500 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He suffered an injury in Week 2 but will return to action against the Jayhawks.

Timmy McClain has led the Jayhawks' offense in the last three games in the absence of Plumlee. McClain threw 872 yards and seven touchdowns in the last four games, but couldn't lead the Knights to its first Big 12 victory

Dylan Rizk, who started his freshman year at the program this season, is the other option on the Jayhawks roster.