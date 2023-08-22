Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has left for the greener pastures of the NFL after being drafted by the Tennessee Titans, leaving the Wildcats to rapidly move to find a replacement in the transfer portal.

UK got N.C. State Wolfpack QB Devin Leary. According to several pundits, he was the best signal-caller available in the offseason, although one could make the case for Payton Thorne.

What does the Kentucky QB depth chart look like for 2023?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kentucky's quarterback room is led by the N.C. State transfer, Devin Leary, who's expected to be the starter.

Leary spent five seasons with the Wolfpack, redshirting in his first year. In 2021, he threw for a career-high 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions. But 2022 was far quieter, with only 1,265 yards as he played half the games due to a pectoral injury.

Behind him is redshirt sophomore Kaiya Sheron, who went 17-for-29 with 187 yards and two TDs last season.

Transfer Devin Leary is the expected starter for the Wildcats

Devin Leary: Stats and strengths

Leary threw for 6,807 yards in 30 games for the Wolfpack, with 62 TDs and 16 INTs. He has minus-19 rushing yards, so obviously the running game isn't his strong suit, although he has five rushing TDs.

With a completion rate of 60.2% and a passer rating of 139, he is a competitive passer who averages 7.2 yards per play.

Which Kentucky QB candidate's playing style fits best with the offensive system?

With his amount of experience and playbook knowledge, Leary should fit right in on offensive coordinator Coen's pro-style offense as Kentucky's starting QB. The only question coach Mark Stoops should have is about Leary's ability to stay healthy. He has already suffered two season-ending injuries, including a pectoral muscle tear on his throwing side last year and a broken fibula in 2020.

Saints WR Lynn Bowden started seven games at QB for the Wildcats.

Who was Kentucky's starting QB in the last 5 years?

Tennessee Titans backup QB Will Levis started for the Wildcats in 2021 and 2022, with excelleng results, especially in that first season.

In 2018 and 2020 Terry Wilson was the starter. In the second game of 2019, Wilson tore his patellar tendon, which was a season-ending injury. Wide receiver Lynn Bowden took the majority of snaps as Kentucky's starting QB for the rest of the season.

Kentucky's starting QB in 2022

In his second season as Kentucky's starting QB, Will Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 TDs and 10 INTs. He had a career-high rating of 151.9 and an average yards per play of 8.5. The Wildcats went 7-4 and finished the season with a 21-0 Music City Bowl loss.

Kentucky's starting QB in 2021

Will Levis started for the Wildcats in 2021 after transferring from the Penn State Nittany Lions. He threw for 2816 yards, with a respectable 24 TDs but a dicey 13 INTs. His passer rating was 148.3, and his completion percentage was 66%. Kentucky finished 10-3 and got a Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa.

Who will be Kentucky's starting QB in 2023?

Devin Leary is the starter for Kentucky. Coach Stoops chased one of the most sought-after QBs available in the transfer portal and got him. It would be irrational for him not to be Kentucky's starting QB. The only question mark that lingers is his ability to stay healthy.