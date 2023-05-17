Tennesse Titans rookie Will Levis and his girlfriend are the NFL's new favorite couple. Together even on NFL Draft Day, Duddy has been gaining fans and followers every day. With the 2023 NFL season approaching, Duddy will be moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

Only, she won't be moving in with her boyfriend.

At least not yet.

In her latest GRWM video, Duddy reminds everyone that her boyfriend, Will Levis, was drafted by the Titans. As a result, the 21-year-old is looking for an apartment in Nashville.

"For those of you who don't know, my boyfriend got drafted by the Tennessee Titans. We've been doing long distance for over two years. [We're] dating for almost three. So we're tired of living separate. We're going to move to the same city. Different apartments, though."

She addressed other concerns, which included people asking them about not living together just yet. Duddy said:

"My theory is, if we are meant to be together, we can live together for the rest of our lives. We're still young. I'm 21. I'm not ready to live with a man just yet."

However, Duddy does want one roommate for now.

"I conveniently also have a couple of friends who are also moving to Nashville."

Gia Duddy is learning about football as Will Levis signed with the Titans

In another video, Gia Duddy spoke about football, and how Will Levis signing with the Titans has prompted her to try and learn about it. Changing her nail polish color to the wrong blue shade, Duddy opened up about her fun journey while trying to explore football and the NFL.

"You all said blue, that was the one color I really didn't want to get. But, you're girl got some blue. Also, this is not even the right color blue, this is like Miami Dolphins blue. I'm so impressed that I knew that. Um, also, or is this Jaguars blue? Jaguars are blue, I don't know, I'm learning football. They'll have to do."

Furthermore, Duddy seems impressed with her own knowledge about the sport and their team colors.

As per their Instagram accounts, Duddy and Levis have been supporting each other since 2021. Attending games to support her boyfriend, they even seemed to vacation together over the years. On their two-year anniversary, Levis wrote:

“2 years with this absolute G. Let’s make this one the best yet."

With Duddy moving to Nashville soon, we might expect more gameday appearances from the young couple.

