As Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis anxiously waited to hear his name called, his family and girlfriend Gia Duddy sat by his side. The quarterback was drafted on the second night of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Titans and recently attended mini camp with the other rookies.

His girlfriend Gia is now ready to show support to Levis and his new team. Duddy, who has a strong presence on social media, especially TikTok, took to the platform this past weekend and discussed a change of nail color.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While all of her followers told her to go blue for the Titans, she wasn't sure but did so anyway. While sitting in her car, Gia Duddy held up her hands to show the camera and said that they weren't exactly the color she had hoped for, and that they were more of the Miami Dolphins color.

"You all said blue, that was the one color I really didn't want to get. But, you're girl got some blue. Also, this is not even the right color blue, this is like Miami Dolphins blue. I'm so impressed that I knew that. Um, also, or is this Jaguars blue? Jaguars are blue, I don't know, I'm learning football. They'll have to do."

She then said that she impressed herself with the knowledge. While looking at her nails she also said that she thought the color was close to the Jacksonville Jaguars colors, and wondered if the team had blue.

She then said that 'she's learning football' and that the blue nails will have to work for now.

How long did QB Will Levis play at Kentucky?

In 2022, quarterback Will Levis shot up the mock draft boards as NFL analysts were impressed with how high his ceiling was. But, his 2021 and 2022 college football seasons aren't the only part of the quarterback's collegiate career.

After playing his high school career at Xavier High School in Middletown High School, he committed to play at Penn State.

Although he did see some time on the field from 2018 until 2020, starting quarterback Sean Clifford still had two years of eligibility remaining and wasn't planning on leaving the Nittany Lions anytime soon.

So, Levis entered the transfer portal, and committed to play for the Kentucky Wildcats. There he had the opportunity to start two seasons for the Wildcats.

Poll : 0 votes