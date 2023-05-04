Will Levis did not get selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, spawned a plethora of memes as she sat beside him. During the ordeal where the Kentucky quarterback sat expectantly for his phone to ring, she was there in his corner.

As all the 31 picks in the first round were selected (the Miami Dolphins forfeited a pick), cameras kept panning to Will Levis and his entourage and captured a wide range of emotions. At one point, Gia Duddy was seen mouthing something during the interminable wait.

Internet sleuths were immediately on her case, trying to figure out what she was saying. Many speculated that she needed to take a bathroom break and was voicing her discomfort out loud.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Those predictions did not evade Gia Duddy's eyes, and she confirmed what she was thinking at the time. Instead of any bladder discomfort she was experiencing, she asked a more mundane question related to what could happen during the draft process.

She did admit, though, that she needed to visit the toilet the entire time she was waiting. Presumably, she might have been talking about the NFL inviting Will Levis to the first round and then not picking him up.

“So I know the lip-readers are going to be really mad about this one, but I hate to break it to y’all, I said, ‘Can that happen?’ Although I did have to pee the whole time, but I said, ‘Can that happen?'”

Gia Duddy stands by Will Levis as he gets drafted by Tennessee Titans

Gia Duddy did not give up on Will Levis even after the disappointment of his first-round snub. The next day, the college quarterback was back home in Connecticut when the Tennessee Titans called him, saying they were drafting him. They moved up to the second spot in the second round to get their man.

It sparked a round of celebrations for the Kentucky quarterback, and his girlfriend posted pictures of how they enjoyed the moment. She quickly became a Tennessee fan and posted pictures of her newfound loyalty on her Instagram stories.

OutKick @Outkick

outkick.com/will-levis-gir… Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy delivers a message to Titans fans after the quarterback was drafted by Tennessee Will Levis' girlfriend Gia Duddy delivers a message to Titans fans after the quarterback was drafted by Tennesseeoutkick.com/will-levis-gir…

While Will Levis is not expected to become the starting quarterback straight away, he will battle it out with Malik Willis to become the eventual successor to incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill. Needless to say, Gia Duddy is expected to be right by his side during this journey.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes