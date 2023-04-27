NFL Draft Rumors: Titans eyeing Cardinals’ #3 pick for Ryan Tannehill replacement

The Titans have made the playoffs with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback in three of the last four seasons, missing it last campaign.

Now, it seems the franchise is looking to move in another direction under center. It is rumored that general manager Ran Carthon could be looking to make a big move up the board in the 2023 NFL draft.

Per Diana Russini of ESPN, Carthon is looking to acquire the Cardinals' third overall pick to draft Tannehill's successor. Tennessee currently holds the No. 11 pick in this year's draft, using that that pick in a possible deal to get that No. 3 selection.

"My sense is the Titans have their eyes on a quarterback, and they'll do everything they can to go get him." 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Titans have called the #Cardinals about possibly trading up to the 3rd overall pick, sources tell @diannaESPN "My sense is the Titans have their eyes on a quarterback, and they'll do everything they can to go get him." 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: The #Titans have called the #Cardinals about possibly trading up to the 3rd overall pick, sources tell @diannaESPN "My sense is the Titans have their eyes on a quarterback, and they'll do everything they can to go get him." https://t.co/8YYjPwtqWe

The Tennessee Titans acquired Ryan Tannehill from the Miami Dolphins in March 2019 and have been the team's starter ever since.

The former top-10 draft pick had a solid first season with the team, throwing for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He would win the AP Comeback Player of the Year award that season.

After back-to-back seasons of 3,500+ yards and 20+ touchdowns, Tannehill had a down year last season. The quarterback threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He missed five starts in the 2022 season due to an ankle injury.

Tannehill is set to earn $27 million this upcoming season with a $36.6 million cap hit. The team drafted Malik Willis in the third round of last year's draft to be the potential starting quarterback. Yet, it seems that Carthon and head coach Mike Vrabel could have other plans.

Did the Titans make Ryan Tannehill available for a trade?

Carthon was asked by reporters at the Titans' pre-draft press conference about Tannehill reportedly being on the trade block. He didn't give a definitive answer about the rumors, noting that all players on the roster are being evaluated:

"With Ryan and his respective position, I think the same thing can be said for every position. It’s our job to do due diligence at every position. Everywhere we look to improve. It’s not an indictment on Ryan or anyone else on this roster."

"We have to evaluate everyone. We know where we can make ourselves better and give ourselves the best option of putting the best 53 on the field."

The Titans have drafted four quarterbacks in the first round within the last 30 years. The quarterbacks are Marcus Mariota (2015), Jake Locker (2011), Vince Young (2006), and Steve McNair (1995). We will see if Tennessee takes another first-round quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft.

