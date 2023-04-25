NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport has shared an update on Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during his weekly segment on The Pat McAfee Show.

One of the show’s hosts, BostonConnr, asked Rapoport:

“RapSheet, what's going on with the Titans and Ryan Tannehill? Obviously, you know, there's been some rumblings before about this, but it's kinda come back up now that they might be interested in moving him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“And also, if he has a 36-million-dollar cap hit, is it more likely that maybe they just do a post-(June) 1 cut so that they can split that 18 million in dead money?”

Rapoport shared his thoughts from the green room of the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City:

“I would be surprised at this point if they moved on from Ryan Tannehill, mainly because they could have done it already. You know, and if you're going to move on from your quarterback, you better have an answer, right?

“You better have a next quarterback, and you better have someone else who either you've already drafted, or you're a trade that has been agreed to. Or I'm just, I think if you're the Titans, you know, Ryan Tannehill is in a spot now.”

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



@RapSheet #PMSLive "I would be surprised if the Tennessee Titans moved on from Ryan Tannehill right now" "I would be surprised if the Tennessee Titans moved on from Ryan Tannehill right now"@RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/ufeweJ08kg

Tannehill enters the final year of his contract with the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback from Texas A&M signed a four-year, $118 million extension in 2020. However, multiple reports have surfaced that the Titans might have made him available for a trade.

If a deal happens, the team getting him must absorb his $36 million cap hit or the Titans will pay a portion. There are also doubts about his health, as he's returning from an ankle injury suffered in Week 7 last season. That setback limited him to only 12 games last season, finishing with 2,536 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and two rushing scores.

The Titans also drafted Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 draft, hoping he would be a worthy successor for Tannehill.

Will Ryan Tannehill play for Titans beyond 2023?

Rapoport reckons Ryan Tannehill must prove to the Titans that he's worthy of another contract. The non-restructure of Tannehil's contract speaks volumes about what the team thinks of the player. Rapoport said:

“Obviously, it's tenuous, right? But they didn't; they sort of didn't double down on them. They didn't try to lessen his cap hit. They're basically taking it all this year, and it feels more like a prove it year for him than something where they're going to move on from him.

“So, maybe they just take the cap hit this year. He goes out; he plays you know, they visited with all the quarterbacks. So, if they took one at 11 or traded up a little bit, I would be a little surprised, but not like that surprised.”

The Titans have the 11th pick in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It could be an excellent spot to land a quarterback prospect like Will Levis, Anthony Richardson or Hendon Hooker.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes