Ryan Tannehill landing spots: Top 3 teams that should consider trading for Titans QB

As the Tennessee Titans mull a total rebuild, veteran pieces like Ryan Tannehill or Derrick Henry are going to be subject to trade rumors. Those rumors suggest that Tannehill's time in Tennessee might be over. He had a good run but his time is likely up.

Whether this means the Titans are looking to hand the reigns to Malik Willis or trade up for a quarterback remains to be seen. Nevertheless, a Tanehill trade is likely to come sooner rather than later. Which teams should look into adding the veteran signal caller?

Ryan Tannehill landing spots: Which teams should be on the phone with the Titans?

3) New York Jets

If the New York Jets can't land Aaron Rodgers, Ryan Tannehill might be a good pivot option. He'd be cheap and he's a marked improvement over Zach Wilson. This doesn't make them the Super Bowl contender the Rodgers trade might, but they don't draft high enough to land a rookie quarterback and there aren't any other options in free agency or via trade right now.

2) Baltimore Ravens

Should the Ravens look into Ryan Tannehill?

If the Baltimore Ravens can't keep Lamar Jackson, they still have the pieces of a contending NFL team. They would desperately need a quarterback, but the Titans would probably be willing to oblige them and send Tannehill over. He could be a bridge for them until they find a new quarterback or a mentor for a young guy they might draft or look into in the next couple of years.

1) Indianapolis Colts

This is only true if the Indianapolis Colts end up selecting Anthony Richardson fourth overall, which looks very possible. If he ends up in Indy, then sitting him behind the veteran signal caller for a year or two is an excellent development strategy. Tannehill isn't an awful player and he could probably start for a few teams, the Colts included. He's been around for a while and he could teach Richardson a lot. Whichever team drafts Richardson should consider seeing if the quarterback will come cheap and see if they can get him to be a mentor.

