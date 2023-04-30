Did Sean Clifford get drafted? Details about future of former Penn State QB

Sean Clifford found a taker in the 2023 NFL Draft in Green Bay Packers. The Packers chose Sean Clifford due to his stellar college career, where he appeared for the Penn State Nittany Lions. He served as the starting QB and captain for the Nittany Lions for four years between 2019 and 2022.

The last two years of his college career were impressive, as he put up gaudy numbers across the board. He started all 13 games in the 2021 college football season and finished with 261-for-429 passes for 3,107 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He earned his fair share of individual accolades, such as the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and being selected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. He also earned a spot on the Senior CLASS Award first team and got an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media.

His 2022 season was just as impressive, as he started all 13 games and put up a stat line of 226-for-351 passes for 2,822 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He was twice named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and honored as the 2022 Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year.

Sean Clifford's Player Profile

Sean Clifford is already a versatile four-year starter coming into the NFL with the desired NFL qualitites. While he needs passing talent, his arm strength falls below the mark. Clifford will have his moments, but he needs to deliver the ball with accuracy and timing consistently.

His strengths are:

Able to operate zone-read concepts.

Four-year starter and four-time team captain.

Mobility to exit the pocket and move the chains.

Shows talent to throw on the move.

Throws with proper touch underneath.

His flaws include the following:

Ball comes out late.

Engages in long staring contests.

Lacks desired NFL arm talent.

Sloppy getting feet set to the target.

Turns rhythm throws into extended plays unnecessarily.

Will Sean Clifford be a starter in Year One?

Judging by how Green Bay Packers operate their quarterback roster, it's likely that Clifford will see action in the 2023 NFL season at some point. The Penn State University alum enters the Green Bay Packers roster as their third-string QB, and is behind both Jordan Love and Danny Etling on the QB depth chart.

The Packers are in rebuilding mode as they have moved on from their starting QB of fifteen years, Aaron Rodgers. They intend to invest time and effort into the development of Jordan Love. How many snaps will Clifford get against his name in the upcoming season? Sound off in the comment section.

