Who is Sean Clifford? Packers add new QB after Aaron Rodgers' Jets move

The Green Bay Packers added a new quarterback on Saturday as they used a fifth-round pick (#149 overall) on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, who is known for beating second-round pick and new Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis when they were battling for the starter spot at Penn State.

Clifford was always thought of as a possible option for the Packers, as he was hosted in a top 30 visit during draft season. It was not a very good pick for Green Bay, as the quarterback was thought of as a priority free agent by many teams - clearly, the franchise saw something in him they didn't want to lose.

Clifford will be the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. The new starter for the team will be Jordan Love, a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who sat behind Aaron Rodgers over the past three years.

Sean Clifford to the Packers: Green Bay finds a new quarterback

The former quarterback was the starter at Penn State for four years, and his performance beat out Will Levis in camp, forcing the quarterback to transfer to Kentucky - where he developed into a high-sought prospect and was picked 33rd in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One thing that might play out against Clifford is his age. New starting quarterback Jordan Love is three months younger than the new draftee and backup. He was redshirted in his first year at Penn State and appeared in just four games in 2018; he was eligible for one more year due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As it looks like, the quarterback was a fan of the Chicago Bears earlier in his life. He deleted tweets about the Packers losing - mind you, he was born in Barrington, a city in Illinois - the same state that is the home of the Bears.

This was not a great pick by the Packers, who could have waited a few more picks to get him or even sign him as an undrafted free agent. But Green Bay pulled the trigger and Jordan Love now has a new backup.

