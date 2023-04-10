Sean Clifford NFL Draft: Packers set to host Penn State’s QB on pre-draft visit amid impending Aaron Rodgers’ Jets trade

The Green Bay Packers are poised to move forward with their quarterback position. Sooner or later, a deal will be sealed with the New York Jets. Green Bay is not only prepared to move forward with Jordan Love as their franchise quarterback but is also considering options for the backup position.

Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is set to visit with the Packers in an official top-30 visit on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Green Bay insider Rob Demovsky. Clifford is thought to be a Day 3 prospect.

He impressed with his metrics during Penn State's Pro Day after not being invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Clifford leads the university in a plethora of records, including completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns. He made 46 starts over five seasons. The team finished the 2022 season with an impressive 11-2 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27th to April 29th in Kansas City. The Green Bay Packers will have the 15th pick in the first round.

Why do the Green Bay Packers still have not traded Aaron Rodgers?

The team remains at a standstill with the New York Jets regarding compensation for the trade.

No one can really measure which team has the true leverage of the deal due to this being a unique situation. While the Packers would obviously love to acquire the biggest possible package, other teams in the league don't seem to think they can get a first-round pick for their legendary quarterback.

Rodgers is set to play for the Jets in 2023

Green Bay have made it clear that they want to move on with Jordan Love as the 2023 starter. Rodgers has made it clear that he wishes to represent the Jets in the 2023 season, but cannot join his new teammates until a deal is fully agreed. A separation is imminent - but no one really knows when it's going to happen or who's going to budge.

Rodgers will be 40 in December. On "The Pat McAfee Show", when he announced his decision, Rodgers indicated that his retirement was close. It wouldn't be a smart decision from New York to give up a first-round pick, no matter his quality.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes