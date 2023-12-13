Who will be Ohio State's starting QB in Cotton Bowl? Exploring the options after losing Kyle McCord to Transfer Portal

Ohio State suffered one of the biggest setbacks just before the Cotton Bowl after they lost Kyle McCord to Transfer Portal. The QB who led the team in offense, one of the best in the country, is no longer part of the Buckeyes.

The 21-year-old threw for 3,170 passing yards, with a 65.8% completion rate, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. His outstanding year helped Ohio State finish second in the Big Ten with an 11-1 record. Moreover, ESPN ranked him at No. 8 in its quarterback rating with an 83.7 score.

The Buckeyes will now have to face the Missouri Tigers at the bowl without McCord on Friday (Dec. 29). But do they have a possible replacement for the former QB? Let's find out.

Who will be Ohio State's QB in Cotton Bowl?

Devin Brown is the best possible replacement for Kyle McCord for the Cotton Bowl. Although there has been no official announcement, Brown expressed his excitement about representing the team during a press conference on Tuesday.

Moreover, the Buckeyes' wide receiver Emeka Egbuka praised Brown and his playing ability.

"Not knocking Kyle, but Devin can move around better," Egbuka said. "He has a knack for extending the play when it's broken down... He's a great passer, provides the offense with a lot of energy. He's got a cannon too."

Is there any other potential QB for Ohio State for the Bowl?

Freshman Lincoln Kienholz is another possible QB option for the Buckeyes for the Cotton Bowl. At the start of the season, he was the third-choice signal-caller behind McCord and Brown.

Therefore, the youngster got his only playing time against Michigan State, completing two of three passes for 18 yards. Now, with Kyle's departure, Keinholz is the second-choice QB.

How has Devin Brown performed for Ohio State this season?

Devin Brown played five games for the Buckeyes this season. He completed 12 of 22 passing attempts with a 54.5% completion rate, throwing 197 yards, two TDs and one interception. With limited time as the second-choice QB, it will be interesting to see how he performs at the Cotton Bowl as the main starter.

