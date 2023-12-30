Who will be Ohio State's starting QB today for the Cotton Bowl? Exploring the Buckeyes QB depth chart

Following the transfer of Kyle McCord to Syracuse, Ohio State was expected to have a different quarterback for the Cotton Bowl game against Missouri.

McCord moved on from Columbus after leading the Buckeyes offense for the 2023 college football season. He recorded 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions during the regular season.

Let’s examine Ohio State’s starting QB for the Cotton Bowl.

Who will be Ohio State’s starting QB today for the Cotton Bowl?

With Kyle McCord out, backup quarterback Devin Brown is expected to start for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. The redshirt freshman has played seven games in two seasons for the Buckeyes, throwing for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown will try to seize this opportunity to convince Ryan Day that he is capable of leading the Buckeyes’ offense next season. Ohio State is currently in the search for a new quarterback ahead of the 2024 college football season following McCord’s exit.

Why is Devin Brown wearing 33?

Brown wears the No. 33 for Ohio State in honor of former NFL quarterback Sammy Baugh, who is recognized as a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This is a tribute to Baugh’s legacy and impact on the sport.

“It just kind of came through my family,” Brown told reporters during Ohio State spring practice in March. “My dad had always talked about it and so I put it on when I was seven years old and had never taken off until high school."

Baugh played college football for TCU from 1934 to 1936, earning distinction as a two-time All-American during his collegiate career. Following his time at TCU, he enjoyed an illustrious 18-season career with the Washington Redskins, winning two NFL championships.

Baugh’s accolades include being named first-team All-Pro four times and second-team All-Pro four times, further solidifying his status as one of the all-time greats in professional football. He notably wore the No. 33 during his NFL career.

Ohio State opt-outs for the Cotton Bowl

Players Position Reasons Joe Royer TE Transfer Portal Chip Trayanum RB Transfer Portal Jyaire Brown CB Transfer Portal Omari Abor Edge Transfer Portal Parker Lewis K Transfer Portal Reid Carrico LB Transfer Portal Jakob James OL Transfer Portal Kyle McCord QB Transfer Portal Evan Pryor RB Transfer Portal Kye Stokes S Transfer Portal Julian Fleming WR Transfer Portal Aramoni Rhone WR Transfer Portal Victor Cutler Jr. OL Transfer Portal Cameron Martinez S Transfer Portal Connor Cmiel WR Transfer Portal Will Harton RB Transfer Portal

