Who will be Oklahoma’s starting QB for Alamo Bowl? Exploring Sooners’ QB Depth chart ahead of Arizona matchup

The 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners are getting ready to square off in the Alamo Bowl against the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats tonight. One of the bigger questions is who will be starting at the quarterback position as Dillon Gabriel has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Let's dive deeper into the Sooners' quarterback position and discuss who will be under center for the Alamo Bowl.

Who will be Oklahoma's starting QB for the Alamo Bowl?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Oklahoma Sooners need to figure out their future as their star QB, Dillon Gabriel, has officially entered the transfer portal and is joining the Oregon Ducks. That means they are turning to freshman backup quarterback Jackson Arnold to start the Alamo Bowl game against the Arizona Wildcats.

As a true freshman, he does not have much experience under center in college football. So far this season, he is 18-of-24 (75.0 completion percentage) for 202 yards with a pair of passing touchdowns and 20 rushing attempts for 78 yards (3.9 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown.

Arnold took over in the penultimate game of the regular season when Gabriel went down with an apparent injury, so he has some experience with the starting players.

Oklahoma Sooners QB Depth Chart

With no Dillon Gabriel for the Oklahoma Sooners, they are going to be in a completely different situation than they have been used to, with a newer quarterback making the decisions. The Sooners have just two QBs listed on their depth chart.

Jackson Arnold General Booty

The bowl game will be interesting for the Oklahoma Sooners, as facing a top collegiate program without an experienced quarterback is challenging.

The Sooners still have a strong team heading into the Alamo Bowl, so they should not be looking at this game as an automatic loss.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season