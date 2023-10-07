Who will be Oklahoma's starting QB today? Exploring Sooners' QB depth chart ahead of Week 6 game vs. Texas

It promises to be an interesting weekend in college football as No. 12 Oklahoma squares up against No. 3 Texas in the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. The game will see the long-term border rivals rekindle their rivalry for the last time in the Big 12.

Both the Longhorns and the Sooners have maintained a brilliant start to the 2023 season. They are on track to have a better season than 2022 having won their five games so far this season. Nonetheless, one team has to halt its perfect record in Dallas on Saturday.

Who will be Oklahoma's starting quarterback today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Having been the starter at quarterback since Brent Venables’ first season in charge of the program, Dillon Gabriel is expected to lead the Sooners' offense in the crucial game. The quarterback looks to have improved his passing game this season.

Dillion Gabriel played 12 games for Oklahoma in 2022 and recorded 3,168 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. However, with 1,593 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season so far this season in five games, the quarterback looks ready to make amends for what was the Sooners’ first losing season in the 21st century.

Oklahoma quarterback depth chart

While Dillon Gabriel retains the starting quarterback role in Brent Venables' second season in charge of the program, the Sooners' quarterback room is loaded with quality. Backing up Gabriel is a five-star recruit from Denton, Texas, Jackson Arnold, yet to make his debut as a freshman.

The Sooners' quarterback room also has senior Davis Beville, who started one game for the team last season against Texas in the Red River Showdown after Gabriel suffered a concussion in the previous game against TCU. The quarterback room is completed by sophomores Jacob Switzer and General Booty.

Texas quarterback depth chart

The Texas quarterback room also boasts quality prospects led by Quinn Ewers. The Longhorns had Ewers in the starting role last season and has retained the job despite the program's recruitment of five-star Archie Manning, who was the No.1 prospect in the Class of 2023.

The quarterback room also has former four-star recruit Maalik Murphy, who had impressive performances in both the Texas spring and fall games. The quarterback room at Forty Acres also has junior Cole Lourd and sophomore Joe Tatum.

The Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma is scheduled to commence at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Also read : Who will be Alabama's starting QB today? Exploring Crimson Tide's QB depth chart ahead of Week 6 game vs. Texas A&M