Who will be Alabama's starting QB today? Exploring Crimson Tide's QB depth chart ahead of Week 6 game vs. Texas A&M

The Alabama Crimson Tide travels to College Station to face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in week six action of college football. Both sides have similar records this season standing at 4-1 and this clash will be a battle for the leadership of the SEC West conference.

On the "Pat McAfee Show" this week, Saban revealed why he coaches his players hard in preparation for ties like the one against the Aggies.

"At times, I've got to admit, I coach them hard," Saban said. "But most of them got used to it. I tell them – I say, 'Look, when we play, just like this week, when we play at Texas A&M, there's going to be 105,000 people trying to get in the middle of your stuff. If you can't take me getting in the middle of your stuff, we got a problem.'"

Who will be Alabama's starting QB today?

Jalen Milroe will be the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback, after a week where rumors of his injury were prevalent. Austin Hannon of Bama Central revealed that the claims were false.

Nick Saban also revealed that he had a specific talk with Milroe who will be going back home when Alabama visits College Station.

“I just met with Jalen and I told him the same thing. I said, ‘Just because you’re going back to Texas, that doesn’t mean you gotta to do something different," Saban said. "You just gotta play your game, fundamentally do what you’re supposed to do so it gives you the best chance to be successful."

Alabama's QB depth chart

Let's take a look at the Crimson Tide's QB depth chart:

Jalen Milroe

Tyler Buchner

Ty Simpson

Texas A&M QB Depth Chart

Max Johnson will start at QB for the Aggies against the Crimson Tide after Connor Weigman got injured. Moreover, Nick Saban is impressed by Johnson.

“Not really, he’s (Johnson) a good player," Saban said. "He’s got a lot of experience. He’s smart, he makes good decisions, he’s been in the system with Jimbo for a long time so he’s a veteran player. The quarterback who got hurt was a very good player, but you know (Johnson) is a very, very good player. He’s played well against us in the past. I don’t really see a difference in their ability to be productive and use the weapons that they have to run the ball effectively as well as do a good job of passing it.”

Let's take a look at the Aggies' QB depth chart:

Max Johnson

Connor Weigman

The match between Alabama and Texas A&M will be televised on CBS at 3:30 p.m. E.T.