Who will be the starting QB for Baylor in 2023? Taking a close look at the team's depth chart ft. Blake Shapen, RJ Martinez, and more

Redshirting junior Blake Shapen will return to take up the role of the starting QB for Baylor in the 2023 season. Baylor's season starts with a home game against Texas State. They face far more serious opposition in week 2 in the form of No.14 Utah Utes and in week 4 with a matchup against the No.11 Texas Longhorns.

The Bears face the Utes in week 2

What does Baylor's QB depth chart look like for 2023?

Alongside Blake Shapen, Baylor's QB depth chart includes transferee sophomore Sawyer Robertson from Mississippi State University, and RJ Martinez, a junior from Northern Arizona. Shapen competed with Robertson in spring training for the starting job. Robertson is expected to take at least a few snaps as the backup.

Blake Shapen - Stats and strengths

Shapen threw for 2,790 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in the 2022 season. He had a 7.6 yards per pass average, which was lower than Baylor's starting QB in the 2021 season. He had a 63.3% completion and led the Bears to an inconsistent 6-7 season and a loss in the Armed Forces Bowl to USAFAA. At his best, Shapen is a very good passer, being the MVP of the 2021 Big 12 Championship game. But he has struggled to hit consistency.

Which QB candidate's playing style suits the offensive system?

The Bears have already named Shapen as the starting QB for the 2023 season. There were some murmurs that Sawyer Robertson might earn the job during the 2023 spring training, but coach Dave Aranda has chosen to stick with Shapen.

The Bears also improved their receiving core during the offseason by adding transferee WR Ketron Jackson from the University of Arkansas, who was expected to take receiving duties for the Hogs. They also welcomed Tight End Jake Roberts from the University of Texas, who recorded almost 400 receiving yards last year.

Who was Baylor's Starting QB in the Last 5 Years?

Shapen started the 2022 season for the Bears with disappointing results. In 2021, he filled in for starter QB Gerry Bohanon who came down with an injury mid-season and led Baylor to their first Big 12 championship over Oklahoma State. Bohanon had been the starter since 2019.

In 2021 Baylor won the Big 12

Baylor's Starting QB in 2022

Shape was the starting QB in 2022, throwing for 2,790 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had a QBR of 137.7 in a season filled with inconsistency.

Baylor's Starting QB in 2021

Gerry Bohanon started the season as the starter for the Bears, leading them to a 9-2 record that included three upsets over ranked teams Iowa State, BYU, and Oklahoma (No. 14, 19, and 8, respectively). In November, he came down with a hamstring injury, and Shape took the starting role, leading Baylor to a Big 12 championship.

Of course, there's always the chance that after a dicy 2022 season, coach Aranda could replace Blake mid-season if the results don't go the Bears' way. He certainly seemed willing to strengthen his QB depth chart in the off-season by bringing in two options.