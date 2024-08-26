Who won the college football games last night? List of Winners from Week 0, 2024 Season

Week 0 of the 2024 college football season is over, and there were four games that were played on Saturday to begin the year.

Let's take a dive into each college football game and discuss a bit of what happened and who won.

Who won the college football game last night?

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech

The 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets kicked off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland.

The game was close throughout, but the Yellow Jackets ran the ball effectively as they secured a 24-21 upset win on the back of running back Jamal Haynes' two touchdowns.

Montana State vs. New Mexico

In one of the more crazy games on the slate, the Montana State Bbcats shocked the New Mexico Lobos 35-31 on the road.

Montana State scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to secure the win, including a four-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining to take the lead. The Bobcats ran for 362 yards, which was more than New Mexico's 324.

SMU vs. Nevada

The SMU Mustangs took down the Nevada Wolf Pack 29-24 on the road as the Mustangs scored a 34-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 left to take the lead.

Wide receiver RJ Maryland had a massive first game of the season with eight receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. SMU scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to get a win in their first game as a member of the ACC.

Delaware State vs. Hawaii

The most lopsided game of the night saw the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors beat the Delaware State Hornets 35-14.

Brayden Schager played well despite being inaccurate with his passes as he finished 17-of-34 for 203 yards with four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing). Hawaii was in control throughout the game, and it was nothing that came as a surprise with the FCS vs. FBS game.

