Why did Alabama make the playoffs and not Florida State

The college football world was filled with a lot of frenzy after Alabama and Texas made the College Football Playoff ahead of undefeated Florida State. The Seminoles didn’t get a place in the playoffs despite winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Following a highly contested college football season, the CFP Selection Committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama to compete in the playoffs. Florida State became the first unbeaten Power Five champion to be eliminated from the postseason tournament.

Why did Alabama make the playoffs?

There was a dark cloud over Alabama's 2023 college football season following the loss to Texas in Week 2. The Crimson Tide were in danger of missing out on two consecutive college football playoffs, which would represent an all-time low under the leadership of Nick Saban.

However, following the devastating loss to the Longhorns, the Crimson Tide began their road to revival. After that, Nick Saban's team went on to win every game in the regular season, thanks to the comeback of quarterback Jalen Milroe, who had struggled earlier in the season.

Nonetheless, the consecutive wins did not earn the Crimson Tide a return to the top 4 in the AP Poll and didn't make it when the CFP ranking started coming out. The season was highly competitive beyond what anyone could imagine, and it looked like a catch-up was impossible.

However, an upset against two-time defending national champion Georgia in the Southeastern Conference Championship game elevated the Crimson Tide beyond projections. It made them undroppable and made it evident that either Texas or Florida State would face the music.

Why did Florida State get snubbed?

With Alabama getting elevated among analysts and enthusiasts in the landscape after the SEC Championship win, it became unlikely for both Florida State and Texas to make the playoffs as Michigan and Washington looked certain to secure a spot following their championship wins.

However, Texas beating Alabama during the regular season makes them a conundrum in the selection. The Longhorns had the same regular-season record as the Crimson Tide and also won their conference championship, albeit in a league less rated than the SEC.

Aside from their strength of schedule, which is not comparable to that of the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns, the Seminoles' injury problem at quarterback late in the season also proved to the CFP Committee that they don't have the potent offense to compete in the playoffs. Notably, they had to start a third-string quarterback in the ACC title game.