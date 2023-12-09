Why is the Army-Navy game not in Philadelphia this year? A look at game's location for 2023 and beyond

The 2023 Army-Navy game is scheduled to take place Saturday, Dec. 9. The crunch college football matchup will take place at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.

The upcoming Army vs. Navy clash will be the 124th meeting between the two teams. However, the contest will not take place in Philadelphia as it usually does.

Instead, it will be held at the home stadium of the NFL's New England Patriots.

Why is the Army-Navy game in Boston?

In 2023, the Army vs. Navy game will be played at Gillette Stadium in the Boston area of Massachusetts, to honor the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. Moreover, the game will also celebrate the first battles of the American Revolution, the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

Why is the Army-Navy football game always played in Philadelphia?

Usually, the Army vs. Navy football game takes place in the mid-Atlantic region of the country. It's almost always played in Philadelphia due to the historic spirit of the city.

Furthermore, the location is approximately halfway between West Point and Annapolis. The game was played in Chicago in 1926, and in 1983, it was held in Pasadena, California.

This year will be only the third time in history when the Army vs. Navy game won't be played in the mid-Atlantic region.

Is the Army-Navy game leaving Philadelphia?

The Army vs. Navy game is leaving Philadelphia for a few years. The two teams will return to face each other in Philadelphia in 2027.

In 2024, the Army vs. Navy game will be played in Washington, D.C., followed by Baltimore in 2025 and New Jersey in 2026.

Throughout the history of the Army vs. Navy games, 90 matchups have been held in Philadelphia, 15 in New York, 10 in Maryland and six in New Jersey. There has also been one game each held in Illinois and California.