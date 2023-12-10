Why was BJ Anderson arrested? Exploring Vanderbilt CB's alleged biting problem

Sixth-year Vanderbilt Commodores cornerback BJ Anderson, who recently declared for the 2024 NFL draft, recently found himself in legal trouble. Anderson had played just three games this season for Vanderbilt before he was out with an illness.

After spending the last six seasons in college football, Anderson is now looking to kickstart his professional career in the NFL by declaring for next year's draft. So with such a huge transition to take place, why was the CB arrested by the police earlier this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why was BJ Anderson arrested?

According to reports, BJ Anderson was arrested early Friday morning after being allegedly accused of biting two security guards outside the Barstool Nashville Bar. He has been charged with disorderly conduct, intoxication, and assault after allegedly biting one guard on the chest and the other near the glute.

As per the Tennessean police, Anderson was denied entry into the bar by security after he was found trying to sneak in alcohol inside a Gatorade bottle. The CB then threw the bottle away but was still denied entry by the guards. This led to Anderson starting an altercation with the security for refusal of entry.

Expand Tweet

When Anderson pushed one of the security guards, another stepped in to de-escalate the situation. However, when the CB was being restrained, he allegedly bit one guard on the chest and another guard in the right glute. He was also accused of being intoxicated with bloodshot eyes and breath smelling like alcohol.

Police officials saw Anderson being restrained outside and immediately handcuffed him. He was taken to jail at around 3:32 a.m. and was eventually released at 7:40 in the morning. It may also be noted that his birthday was on Thursday.

BJ Anderson declares for the NFL draft

After spending six seasons with Vanderbilt, the cornerback was eligible for a waiver for another season of college football because of missing out on so many games due to an injury. However, Anderson chose to make the leap to professional football and try his luck in the NFL. During his stint with the Commodores, he played in 34 games and made 74 tackles throughout his career.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the recent bar incident has any effect on Anderson's draft projection and influences teams' willingness to pick the CB.