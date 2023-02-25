Albertsons Stadium is home to the Boise State Broncos' football program. At first sight, one of the most striking features of the stadium is the unique but rather strange blue-turfed playing field.

The appearance of the field might seem awkward to first-timers as it pretty much looks like an Australian Open tennis court. However, the "Smurf Turf" has made the stadium recognizable in the world of college football.

Brendan Moore @bmoorecfb #StadiumSaturday



Albertsons Stadium (Boise State)



Capacity: 36,387

Built: 1970



The history of the blue turf at the Albertsons Stadium dates to 1986. Boise State athletic director Gene Bleymaier was looking for ways to bring notable improvements to the school's athletics program.

He decided to create a unique identity for the football team that distinguishes it from others. Bleymaier came up with the idea of a blue-turfed field after seeing and appreciating the esthetics of a blue running track at another university.

The idea of a blue field was met with skepticism among the decision-makers at the university, but Bleymaier was determined to see it happen. The concept was eventually approved and the first blue turf was installed at Albertsons Stadium (which was known as Broncos Stadium at the time).

The turf, the first non-green football surface in college football. immediately drew the attention of fans and media across the country. Many debated why it should be allowed and the impact it could have on games. However, Boise State got no restrictions from the NCAA on its usage.

Benefits and significance of the blue turf

The artificial turf at the Albertsons Stadium has its own practical benefits. Boise State is able to play on the field during inclement weather, which is a common occurrence in Idaho. The leveled playing surface also made the injury record at the stadium drop.

The turf has become synonymous with the football program over the years. It's pretty much become a symbol of their success. The Broncos, one of the most successful teams transitioning to Division I football after years of being a Division I-AA powerhouse, have an impressive winning record on their blue turf.

The blue turf at Albertsons Stadium has also become one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions. Visitors flock to the stadium to watch and get a feel of the unique playing surface. The stadium offers tours during which fans can take a walk on the field and even buy the blue turf sample as a souvenir.

College and professional teams across the United States have experimented with colored turf, but none has recorded the success of Albertsons Stadium's blue turf. The unique blue field has, therefore, long been part of Boise State's identity in college football.

