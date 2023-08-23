Why did Cam Newton leave Florida? Exploring the Gators' QB's career stats while at The Swamp

Few athletes have captured the spotlight in the annals of college football like Cam Newton. The quarterback was known for his remarkable athleticism and cannon arm.

Newton began his college football career at Florida, joining the Gators as a highly touted recruit. He notably received offers from a good number of reputable football programs such as Georgia, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Maryland, Mississippi State and a host of others.

However, his time in Florida wasn't one to remember. He started his freshman year on the team as a backup to Tim Tebow, appearing in five games. He could only play one game in his sophomore year with the Gators after sustaining an ankle injury in the season opener.

Cam Newton's time with the Florida Gators came to an end prematurely in 2008 following a controversy. The quarterback was arrested on charges of burglary, larceny, and obstruction of justice in connection with a stolen laptop. This led to his suspension from the team.

The charges were later dropped following a pre-court trial. Newton's relationship with the Florida Gators' coaching staff deteriorated after the incident. Three days prior to the Gators' national championship victory over Oklahoma, he revealed his decision to transfer from Florida.

Cam Newton stats with the Florida Gators

Cam Newton appeared in five games as a backup quarterback in his freshman year at Florida, throwing for just 40 yards without a touchdown. However, he rushed 116 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, showcasing a glimpse of his dual-threat ability.

He started the season opener against Hawaii in his sophomore season with the Gators but was forced out of the game due to injury. He could only throw for 14 yards with no touchdown pass. Nonetheless, he rushed for 10 yards and one touchdown on just five carries.

Looking back at Newton's career stats during his time at Florida, they might not reflect the superstar he would become. Still, they hint at the untapped potential that lay within him. His performances in the limited games foreshadowed the incredible feats he would later achieve.

Florida exit was a turning point

Cam Newton's departure from Florida stands as a defining moment in his career. This juncture marked a significant turning point that would eventually propel him toward unprecedented success in the sport. His journey afterward was one of redemption and perseverance.

He initially joined Blinn College in the NJCAA where his talent flourished. This earned him a return to the NCAA Division I with Auburn. He would go on to lead the Tigers to the college football national championship in 2010 while claiming the Heisman Trophy.